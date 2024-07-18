Angel One faces a Hobson’s choice after dull June quarter
Summary
- The going could get tougher for Angel One when Sebi’s new norms on ‘true to label’ pricing kick in as it might have to charge brokerage fees for cash delivery segment and face the risk of losing clients
Angel One Ltd's results for the June quarter (Q1FY25) indicate a slowdown in growth, evident from the drop in client additions and financial performance. The company added 2.6 million clients, down 10.5% quarter-on-quarter. Fees and commission income, constituting about 80% of total revenue, was flat sequentially at ₹1,108 crore.