Angel One faces a Hobson’s choice after dull June quarter

Now, Angel One is left with Hobson's choice. The company is currently not charging brokerage fees for its cash delivery transactions. After the new rules are implemented, it might have to start charging brokerage fees, which could mean the risk of losing clients in the cash market. The other option is to make up for the loss of cash delivery brokerage by charging higher brokerage in the derivative segment of futures and options (F&O). But this may also lead to the loss of clients in the F&O segment. In either case, the new Sebi order is set to have an adverse impact on business.