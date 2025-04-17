Angel One’s March quarter hit by new Sebi curbs on F&O trading
Summary
- Sebi’s crackdown on F&O trading hit Angel One where it hurts most—its high-volume, retail-driven broking business. With orders and profits sliding, the brokerage faces a tough road to margin recovery.
Angel One Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY25) performance took a knock from the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) new regulatory measures aimed at curbing trading volumes in the derivatives (F&O) segment. The company discloses a monthly business update, so the poor performance was largely anticipated.