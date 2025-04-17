Angel One’s March quarter hit by new Sebi curbs on F&O trading

Angel One charges a flat fee per order of ₹20. The number of orders fell 22% quarter-on-quarter to 327 million, leading to a similar drop in the gross broking income, which declined to ₹633 crore. Quarterly order volumes are now down a third from the peak of 489 million in Q2FY25. Net profit declined by 38% sequentially to ₹175 crore. The slide could have been steeper if not for the one-time reversal of ₹64 crore in employee variable pay.