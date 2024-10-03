Beware the excitement in Angel One stock
Summary
- The rise in stock price implies that the market doesn’t expect any substantial adverse impact on options volumes owing to the new Sebi derivative trading norms and that the company is immune to losing customers to rivals
MUMBAI : Angel One Ltd gained about 7% in the last two trading sessions following its decision to charge brokerage for cash delivery trades. The Street has cheered the move as the likely gains from the strategy seem enough to offset the impact of true-to-label pricing norms.