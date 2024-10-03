Beware the excitement in Angel One stock

Angel One has decided to bite the bullet by scrapping the zero-brokerage policy on equity-delivery transactions. It will charge ₹20 per order or 0.1% of the transaction value, whichever is lower, as brokerage on cash-delivery orders. This was on expected lines. Recall that before the introduction of true-to-label pricing norms, the company could earn indirect income in the form of incentives from exchanges on transaction charges. It would collect the transaction charges from all clients at a fixed rate but remit less amount to the exchange based on the discount for total volumes generated, thus pocketing the difference. That route has been closed with the true-to-label pricing.