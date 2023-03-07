Angle One steady on client acquisition, but active client base needs monitoring

Angle One steady on client acquisition, but active client base needs monitoring2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- While operational performance appears strong there are a few concerns on growth in active clients. With macroeconomic uncertainties, there is a slowdown in retail participation in the equity market. If this trend persists, it may impact client acquisition and Angel One’s overall growth
Shares of Angel One Ltd have risen 12% from their 52-week lows seen on 1 March. A large portion of this rise can be attributed to the broking company’s February business update. Gross client addition rose 15% month-on-month to 0.45 million - the highest since May 2022, as per a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
