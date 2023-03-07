Angle One steady on client acquisition, but active client base needs monitoring

As such, it remains to be seen if customer activation ratio sees an improvement in the coming quarters. This ratio indicates the number of active clients in the company’s overall client base. The ratio was at 33% in the December quarter (Q3FY23), staying under pressure on account of volatile market conditions, according to HDFC Securities Q3 review report. “While the customer addition run rate remains healthy, the poor activation ratio is reflected in a 10% QoQ dip in average revenue-generating orders per customer," according to the HDFC Securities report.

