The stock of Apar Industries Ltd, a global manufacturer of aluminium and alloy conductors, is down 19% over the past year amid concerns over a loss of growth momentum driven by tariff-led trade protectionism and slower export order finalizations.
Apar Industries braces for a muted Q3; lower valuation is not enticing
SummaryApar Industries’ shares are under pressure as tariff-led export delays slow growth momentum. While margins remain protected, weaker near-term earnings visibility is testing investor patience despite a valuation discount.
The stock of Apar Industries Ltd, a global manufacturer of aluminium and alloy conductors, is down 19% over the past year amid concerns over a loss of growth momentum driven by tariff-led trade protectionism and slower export order finalizations.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More