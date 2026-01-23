APL Apollo impresses in Q3, but the stock looks expensive
Summary
APL Apollo's Q3 impressed on volume and profitability, prompting an earnings upgrade. However, the stock has gained around 30% in the last year, indicating that the positives of the dominant market position and capacity push may be largely factored in.
The stock of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose around 4% on Friday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹2,070.60. The Street cheered its December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings and upbeat management commentary which signaled better earnings growth visibility.
