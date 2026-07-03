APL Apollo Tubes’ profitability in focus after volumes fail to impress

When APL reports its Q1FY27 earnings, Ebitda per tonne will be closely watched to assess whether the company has managed to protect profitability despite weaker demand and channel de-stocking. JM Financial expects Ebitda per tonne to remain broadly stable at around ₹5,500. For comparison, Ebitda per tonne stood at ₹5,522 in Q4FY26 and ₹5,160 for FY26.