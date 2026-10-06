APL Apollo’s Q2 volume growth rebounds. Can it still meet FY27 targets?

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd’s consolidated sales volume rose 13% year-on-year to 963 kilo tonnes in the September quarter (Q2FY27), as per its business update. This is a striking recovery from the 6% year-on-year drop in Q1. But the stock is down about 3% after the Q2 update.
Despite the recovery, April-September (H1FY27) volume growth was barely 4%, well short of management's guidance of 15-20% for FY27. So, the steel tubes manufacturer may need to lower its growth guidance after the Q2 performance, which could make investors nervous.