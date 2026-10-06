APL Apollo’s Q2 volume growth rebounds. Can it still meet FY27 targets?

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd’s consolidated sales volume rose 13% year-on-year to 963 kilo tonnes in the September quarter (Q2FY27), as per its business update. This is a striking recovery from the 6% year-on-year drop in Q1. But the stock is down about 3% after the Q2 update.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd’s consolidated sales volume rose 13% year-on-year to 963 kilo tonnes in the September quarter (Q2FY27), as per its business update. This is a striking recovery from the 6% year-on-year drop in Q1. But the stock is down about 3% after the Q2 update.
Despite the recovery, April-September (H1FY27) volume growth was barely 4%, well short of management's guidance of 15-20% for FY27. So, the steel tubes manufacturer may need to lower its growth guidance after the Q2 performance, which could make investors nervous.
Despite the recovery, April-September (H1FY27) volume growth was barely 4%, well short of management's guidance of 15-20% for FY27. So, the steel tubes manufacturer may need to lower its growth guidance after the Q2 performance, which could make investors nervous.
Besides, APL is facing headwinds from the steep rise in hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices, prompting distributors to be cautious about inventory build-up. Still, profitability may hold up with JM Financial Institutional Securities expecting Q2 Ebitda to remain broadly at ₹5,500 per tonne, similar to Q1.
“Going forward, the company’s ability to sustain margins while navigating elevated HRC prices remains a key factor to monitor,” the brokerage added. Q1 Ebitda had increased by 11% y-o-y to ₹410 crore, despite lower volumes, as the management prioritised profitability over growth.
Notably, UAE volumes in Q2 dropped 55%, hit by West Asia disruptions. Excluding the UAE, which contributed 6% of FY26 volumes, overall Q2 growth was 18%. APL’s low-priced SG Premium brand, facing competition from unorganized players, saw 30% dip in volumes, following a more than tripling of volumes in Q1.
Capacity expansion
True, infrastructure and construction activity should keep APL’s medium-term growth outlook strong. The company is increasing its capacity to 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) over the next 2-3 years from 5 mtpa currently, through greenfield expansion along with debottlenecking measures. Two plants, with a combined capacity of 0.5 mtpa in the eastern and north-eastern region, are expected to be commissioned in Q3, improving regional servicing.
The management expects earnings to improve by FY28 with rising share of value-added products from the current 65% to 75-80%, which should also reduce the sensitivity to steel price fluctuations. Emerging opportunities, such as solar-related applications, should also add to revenues. The segment’s share is currently small but is expected to contribute up to 5% of revenue over the next 2-3 years.
APL’s shares trade at a FY27 price-to-earnings ratio of 41 times, as per Bloomberg. Sustained volume growth, including incremental volumes from new capacities, alongside margins protection would determine the stock’s trajectory hereon.