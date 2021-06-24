Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited reported a decent set of numbers, with revenue growth led by the healthcare services division. Standalone revenue of the healthcare services division rose 6% year-on-year to ₹1291 crore. Revenue of existing hospitals grew 2%, while that of new hospitals rose by 16%.

Q4FY21 occupancy across the group remained at 63%, while occupancy in mature hospitals was at 3,365 beds (64% occupancy). New hospitals too have caught up well and had occupancy of 1,266 beds (60%) occupancy in Q4FY21. Average revenue per operating bed registered a growth of 11% year-on-year.

The pick-up in new hospitals lifted operating performance too. New hospitals (excluding Proton) reported an Ebitda of ₹43.7 crore in Q4 FY21, a significant improvement over ₹16.6 crore seen in the year-ago quarter.

To drive growth, the company completed the acquisition of balance 50% stake in Kolkata hospital, renamed Apollo Multi-Specialty Hospital Limited. The results consolidation is to start from Q1 FY22. The company also completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Apollo Medics, Lucknow.

The pharmacy business has remained another key driver for the company. The company continued restructuring the same to drive earnings prospects. The demerger of the front-end of the pharmacy business that came into effect from September 2020 is intended to help the company drive e-pharmacy business revenues and partnerships.

The company continues to handle the backend pharma distribution. However, due to the demerger, the figures of the current quarter for the pharmacy business are not comparable to the previous quarters. Pharmacy segment revenues contracted by 18% year-on-year. This led the company’s standalone revenues to decline 6% year-on-year.

The company said the combined pharmacy platform business revenue grew 4% to ₹1417.4 crore. The like-to-like Ebitda in Q4FY21 was at ₹93.1 crore, registering a growth of 10%.

While the company had completed the demerger of pharmacy, its front-end business, it now also has transferred back-end pharmacy business and Apollo 24x7 to Apollo Health Co Limited (AHL). While Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd is expected to retain a dominant majority shareholding in AHL, the same has been done to speed up e-pharmacy revenues and prospects further.

The company's stock corrected by more than 2% in early trade on Thursday.





