Apollo Hospitals' healthy capacity addition to drive future growth
Apollo Hospitals' average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) increased by 6.8% to ₹63,569 per day. The healthcare division's revenue rose 10% to ₹2,843 crore, driven by Arpob growth. The company plans significant bed additions in the next few years to enhance capacity.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd’s average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) continued its upward trajectory in the March quarter, rising 6.8% from a year ago and 4.5% from the previous quarter to ₹63,569 per day. The highest increase came from the western region.