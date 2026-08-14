Apollo’s hospital expansion, 24/7 breakeven to shape its health

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings beat Street expectations, with the consolidated Ebitda margin expanding to 15.5% from 14.6% a year earlier. Profitability was led by better operating leverage, thanks to strong volumes of patients treated, higher average revenue per in-patient and a smaller loss from the digital platform in the Apollo HealthCo business.
Apollo’s healthcare services business, which contributes about 51% of its consolidated revenue, grew 22% year-on-year to ₹3,567 crore. Occupancy increased to 70% from 65% last year. In-patient volumes grew 13%, while average revenue per in-patient rose 8%.