Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Apollo Hospitals keeps well in all its segments

Apollo Hospitals keeps well in all its segments

With its profits beating expectations in Q2, many analysts raised their earnings estimates of Apollo for FY22 and FY23.
2 min read . 11:17 PM IST Ujjval Jauhari

The hospitals business has seen a strong rebound. Rising non-covid revenue has helped normalize the business mix

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd’s investors have little to complain about. Though the stock has declined by about 18% from its 52-week high in November, its value has doubled in 2021. Not without reason.

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd’s investors have little to complain about. Though the stock has declined by about 18% from its 52-week high in November, its value has doubled in 2021. Not without reason.

For one, the hospitals business has seen a strong rebound. Further, rising non-covid revenue has helped normalize the business mix, boosting profit margins. Also, there is reasonable optimism on the pharmacy business. The company has separated its front-end pharmacy business and Apollo 24/7 into a subsidiary, Apollo HealthCo Ltd, to grow its e-commerce platform. Robust growth outlook for the platform and an impending fundraise have created excitement around this division.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

For one, the hospitals business has seen a strong rebound. Further, rising non-covid revenue has helped normalize the business mix, boosting profit margins. Also, there is reasonable optimism on the pharmacy business. The company has separated its front-end pharmacy business and Apollo 24/7 into a subsidiary, Apollo HealthCo Ltd, to grow its e-commerce platform. Robust growth outlook for the platform and an impending fundraise have created excitement around this division.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said, “We expect its omni-channel differentiated factor to be the preferred mode for online pharmacy going forward, enabling Apollo to garner a 14% market share in e-pharmacy over the next five years." Here, a strong network of 4,300 offline stores lends confidence of faster delivery and wider reach compared with online-only peers.

Meanwhile, the company’s back-end pharmacy business is performing well, too. Rising sales of private labels and increase in occupancy help, too. As such, the hospitals business clocked sequential growth of 13% in the September quarter (Q2FY22). Its year-on-year growth stood at 77%. New hospitals have been growing faster. In Q2, their revenue rose by 84%, outpacing the 70% growth of mature hospitals. New hospital occupancy stood at 66%, comparing well with mature hospital occupancy of 65%.

With its profits beating expectations in Q2, many analysts raised their earnings estimates of Apollo for FY22 and FY23. But growth may taper a bit in the ongoing quarter. Analysts say foreign patient inflow may take time to pick up given the threat of Omicron.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal’s target price for the stock at 5,900 is about 21% above the current share price. According to the brokerage, key risks include a delay in profitability improvement of new hospitals and lower-than-expected share of private labels in the pharmacy business.

For now, the sharp outperformance in the Apollo Enterprises stock suggests that a good portion of the near-term growth prospects are being factored already. This may keep significant upsides at bay in the near future.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!