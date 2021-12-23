Apollo Hospitals keeps well in all its segments

Meanwhile, the company’s back-end pharmacy business is performing well, too. Rising sales of private labels and increase in occupancy help, too. As such, the hospitals business clocked sequential growth of 13% in the September quarter (Q2FY22). Its year-on-year growth stood at 77%. New hospitals have been growing faster. In Q2, their revenue rose by 84%, outpacing the 70% growth of mature hospitals. New hospital occupancy stood at 66%, comparing well with mature hospital occupancy of 65%.

