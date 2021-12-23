Apollo Hospitals keeps well in all its segments

Apollo Hospitals keeps well in all its segments2 min read . 11:17 PM IST
Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd’s investors have little to complain about. Though the stock has declined by about 18% from its 52-week high in November, its value has doubled in 2021. Not without reason.
For one, the hospitals business has seen a strong rebound. Further, rising non-covid revenue has helped normalize the business mix, boosting profit margins. Also, there is reasonable optimism on the pharmacy business. The company has separated its front-end pharmacy business and Apollo 24/7 into a subsidiary, Apollo HealthCo Ltd, to grow its e-commerce platform. Robust growth outlook for the platform and an impending fundraise have created excitement around this division.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said, “We expect its omni-channel differentiated factor to be the preferred mode for online pharmacy going forward, enabling Apollo to garner a 14% market share in e-pharmacy over the next five years." Here, a strong network of 4,300 offline stores lends confidence of faster delivery and wider reach compared with online-only peers.
Meanwhile, the company’s back-end pharmacy business is performing well, too. Rising sales of private labels and increase in occupancy help, too. As such, the hospitals business clocked sequential growth of 13% in the September quarter (Q2FY22). Its year-on-year growth stood at 77%. New hospitals have been growing faster. In Q2, their revenue rose by 84%, outpacing the 70% growth of mature hospitals. New hospital occupancy stood at 66%, comparing well with mature hospital occupancy of 65%.
With its profits beating expectations in Q2, many analysts raised their earnings estimates of Apollo for FY22 and FY23. But growth may taper a bit in the ongoing quarter. Analysts say foreign patient inflow may take time to pick up given the threat of Omicron.
Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal’s target price for the stock at ₹5,900 is about 21% above the current share price. According to the brokerage, key risks include a delay in profitability improvement of new hospitals and lower-than-expected share of private labels in the pharmacy business.
For now, the sharp outperformance in the Apollo Enterprises stock suggests that a good portion of the near-term growth prospects are being factored already. This may keep significant upsides at bay in the near future.
