Apollo’s hospitals biz to drive growth but cost pressure may rise2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Apollo’s mainstay hospitals business saw 13% growth. The other segments, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) and Apollo HealthCo continued to show improvement.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd’s performance for the quarter ending June (Q1FY24) was broadly in line with expectations. Consolidated revenue grew 16% year-on-year to ₹4,418 crore. Apollo’s mainstay hospitals business saw 13% growth. The other segme-nts, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) and Apollo HealthCo continued to improve.
