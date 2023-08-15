comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Apollo’s hospitals biz to drive growth but cost pressure may rise
Back

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd’s performance for the quarter ending June (Q1FY24) was broadly in line with expectations. Consolidated revenue grew 16% year-on-year to 4,418 crore. Apollo’s mainstay hospitals business saw 13% growth. The other segme-nts, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) and Apollo HealthCo continued to improve.

But there is some disappointment. For one, the hospitals segment’s occupancy was lower, down from 64% in Q4FY23 to 62% in Q1. While this was mainly on account of seasonality, it needs to be monitored. Overall Ebitda margin fell to 11.5% from 12.9% in Q1FY23. This is due to lower occupancy and higher operating costs in the hospitals segment on account of hiring new doctors and higher marketing expenses.

The company has planned multiple business expansions across its segments including hospitals and diagnostics. According to Kunal Randeria, director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, “The operating costs are expected to increase in coming quarters considering expansion planned. While operating leverage is expected to help to an extent, sustaining margin at FY23 levels may not be easy."

That said, there are a few levers in place which could aid revenue growth and, in turn, support margin. In the hospitals segment, the management has planned 2,000-bed expansion for the next three years, particularly across markets like Bengaluru and Kolkata. This is expected to aid occupancy. The management targets an occup-ancy of 70% in hospitals business. Apollo has effected tariff revisions in the hospitals segment, which would aid margin improvement ahead. This, and increasing contribution of revenue from international patients bodes well for the outlook.

Further, in AHLL, which includes the diagnostic business, the company plans to increase the number of collection centres to over 3,000 by FY24 and expand its specialty care services..In its HealthCo segment, which includes online and offline pharmacy distribution and 24/7 business, the company plans to add 500-600 new offline stores in FY24. Apollo has taken initiatives to lower the costs in its 24/7 business. While the 24/7 segment continues to report loss, the management expects it to breakeven by Q4FY24.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading 10% below its 52-week high seen in July. “There may not be scope for significant rerating until HealthCo segment breakeven, but the stock’s upside depends on consistent improvement in the occupancy and profitability in hospitals segment," said Param Desai, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout