Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 raises hope on outlook

Apollo Hospitals saw consolidated revenues of the healthcare services division rise 75% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 12% sequentially during Q2FY22. While the sequential gains are due to a strong revival in non-covid business and local market share gains, overall growth is also being helped by better contributions from new hospitals. The revenue of mature hospitals grew 70% while those from new hospitals grew 84% y-o-y. During Q2FY22, the firm’s recorded occupancy across the group was at 65%, an improvement from 56% in the year-ago quarter. This again is being helped by newer hospitals that recorded 66% occupancy during Q2FY22, which was comparable to 65% occupancy at mature hospitals. The firm’s ARPOBs also showed a sequential improvement of 15%, which analysts say was helped by high-end elective surgeries. The increase in inpatient volumes by 24% sequentially helped.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}