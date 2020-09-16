Apollo Hospitals’ recovery from covid care enthusing, but stock still pricey

As hospital chains have been hit by the pandemic with people postponing doctor visits, Apollo Hospitals’ Q1 revenue drop is no surprise. But given that the firm has about 2,250 covid-19 beds, Apollo did pull through the quarter clocking revenues much ahead of the Street’s expectations. The stock was about 1% higher in trade on Wednesday.

The quarter was marred by a fall in outpatient and inpatient volumes across regions. Inpatient volumes declined 45% year on year (y-o-y), while outpatient volumes took a harder hit tumbling 76% y-o-y. That led to average occupancies in hospitals declining by as much as 36% on average. As a result, standalone hospital revenues tumbled 42% y-o-y.

Apollo’s pharma business has been a silver lining amid the pandemic-hit quarter. The segment’s 21% y-o-y revenue growth is encouraging, with its operating profits also expanding due to the greater contribution of private-label sales.

Apollo cut corners where it could, and the efforts paid off. Against analysts’ expectations of about a ₹15 crore loss, Apollo posted about a ₹4.3 crore operating loss. A good chunk of its cost-saving efforts are likely to continue. “Apollo is targeting 10-15% permanent reduction in cost base, which should help lower utilization break-even point," said analysts at Credit Suisse in a client note.

Another positive is that its hospitals are near 60% occupancy at present from the low levels in April and May, which could aid its top line in the coming quarter. “With the hospital segment breaking even in July, we expect EBITDA to return to positive territory in Q2," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

Apollo’s recently launched healthcare app has shown decent growth with about 3.7 million users. Analysts say that this could provide Apollo with a revenue stream in the future.

Nevertheless, as the pandemic has hit cash flows, Apollo’s net debt swelled by about ₹210 crore during the quarter, increasing to ₹3300 crore.

The Apollo Hospital stock is expensive going by its high price-earnings multiple of about 52 times its FY22 earnings. Besides, investors may have to wait longer for its pre-pandemic growth rates.

