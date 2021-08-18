Apollo Hospitals remains in favour with growth triggers ahead

Apollo 24/7 platform is scaling up well and is expected to reach $50-60 million in revenue by FY22-end. The company maintains its long-term guidance of $2.5 billion revenue by FY26 for Apollo Healthco Ltd (pharmacy, Apollo 24/7). Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd expect Apollo 24/7 to break even by FY24. They also say the company’s diagnostics business continues to see a steady ramp-up and is on track to achieve ₹500 crore revenue by FY23, growing at 68% CAGR over FY21-23. CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate.

