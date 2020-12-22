Apollo Hospitals remains poised for growth but valuations may need a boost

In the hospital segment too, the street is factoring improved profitability, reduction in capex leading to better cash flows, pan- India presence, and other benefits. “Apollo faces the lowest business risk driven by geographic dispersion and time-tested management practices, however, all the positive attributes are priced in," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note. Meanwhile, the company is exploring inorganic growth opportunities, but has said it would go slow on greenfield expansion. The move towards acquisition would be keenly watched by investors. At ₹2408.95 a piece, the stock is trading at 56 times one-year forward earnings estimates.