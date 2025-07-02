Apollo Hospitals: Simplifying corporate structure could lead to rerating
Summary
The two separate listed entities with dedicated leadership will allow the management teams to sharpen their focus on hospital and pharmacy businesses separately.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has decided to give its existing shareholders direct ownership of its subsidiary, Apollo Healthco Ltd.
