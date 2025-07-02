Apollo Hospitals: Simplifying corporate structure could lead to rerating

Apollo Hospitals’ market capitalization is now ₹1.08 trillion. So, the residual market capitalization of Apollo Hospitals, after deducting the valuation of Apollo Healthco is at ₹58,000 crore. With a net debt of around ₹5,000 crore, the implied EV/Ebitda valuation multiple of Apollo Hospitals comes to 20x based on Nomura’s estimate of ₹3,150 crore Ebitda for FY26 (Apollo Health and Lifestyle having sugar clinic, dental clinic, etc. not considered due to its small size). Nomura’s fair value multiple for Apollo Hospitals at 25x is higher than the derived implied multiple at 20x, implying room for upside.