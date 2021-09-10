Apollo Hospitals sees investor confidence driven by growth opportunities

The hospital segment reported that its expansions have been seeing regular scale up in performance. While occupancy in mature hospitals remained stable at 64% during the June quarter despite the pandemic, new hospitals reported significant improvement, with occupancy rising to 73% from 60% in January-March quarter. Not surprisingly, the company reported 31% sequential improvement in sales, 14% improvement in Ebitda during the June quarter.

