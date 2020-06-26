Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd’s Q4 figures have seen the stress of covid-19 led lockdown. Business has been disrupted and the first half is expected to take a toll on profitability. The stock has traded flat on Friday, but growth may be capped for now.

Despite the fall in hospital occupancy in the second half, revenues from hospitals and healthcare services grew about 19% in Q4, which was on expected lines. New hospitals also showed decent growth but had yet to gain growth momentum, hence they saw margin contraction.

Pharmacy revenue growth has been encouraging at 33% during the quarter as private label sales expanded. While there was some pre-stocking of medicines during March, higher leverage and economies of scale still operating profits expand.

However, the overall operating profitability has come under stress even despite a decent jump in the pharmacy business. Apollo’s consolidated Ebitda contracted to about 10.2% in Q4 as against 11.2% in the year-ago period.

But a big worry facing hospital chains is the slowdown in patients during the first few quarters. Hospital occupancies were sharply lower due to the lockdown in April and May but are showing some signs of recovery in June at about 40%. A higher fixed cost nature of the business means that Apollo could be facing some tough quarters. Analysts expect a recovery only in the last quarter of the year.

“Lower occupancies may lead to an operating loss in 1QFY21, gradual improvement in 2Q-3QFY21, and a full recovery only in 4QFY21," said analysts at CLSA India in an earlier note to clients.

One saving grace is the pharmacy business, which should remain unaffected during the lockdown. Some sales perk disruption could be seen during the first quarter due to lower prescriptions and lockdown, but analysts see that normalizing faster than other businesses.

Note also that the big capital expenditure phase of Apollo Hospitals are behind, which would conserve cash. But ramping-up some of its specialized healthcare verticals now takes a backseat.

The company’s net debt position of about ₹2800 crore remains manageable though. But due to the covid-led disruption, deleveraging could be pushed behind. The company might also have to take up some additional borrowing during the next few quarters.

Even so, the covid-19 led disruption will result in a challenging year for Apollo Hospitals. The stock trades at a valuation of 45 times FY20 earnings, even as profitability could take a hit in FY21. Hospital chains that were coming out of the hospitals will take some time to nurse their business back to health given the covid-19 slowdown.

