Can Apollo Hospitals’ stock sustain its upward momentum without triggers?
Summary
- As Apollo Hospitals’ stock is currently at the lower end of the valuation range, most analysts have maintained their positive view of the stock
MUMBAI : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd's shares hit a lifetime high of ₹6,927.40 apiece on Friday. The stock has gained about 40% in the past year and 20% in 2024. But the triggers for meaningful upsides in the near future are few and far between. That’s because the stock had been appreciating largely on the back of steady year-on-year growth in the average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) over the last few quarters.