Apollo Hospitals' clinical precision impresses investors in Q1
Summary
However, capital employed is likely to rise nearly 40% from the current ₹7,900 crore by the end of FY26 as new hospitals come on stream, putting pressure on ROCE in the near term.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares hit a new 52-week of ₹7,859.50 on Thursday after surging around 8% the previous day on the back of impressive June-quarter (Q1FY26) results.
