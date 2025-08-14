Apollo Hospitals' clinical precision impresses investors in Q1

Pressure on ROCE

The return on capital employed (ROCE) in Apollo’s hospital business came in at a healthy 28% for Q1FY26. The capital employed currently excludes capital work-in-progress of ₹842 crore towards new hospitals. Capital employed is likely to rise nearly 40% from the current ₹7,900 crore by the end of FY26 as new hospitals come on stream. Such a large expansion within a year would put pressure on ROCE in the near term, but such lumpy, intermittent investments are typical of the hospital industry.