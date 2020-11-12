Apollo Hospitals stock up, reflects better Q2 performance

MUMBAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's cost-savings efforts have borne fruit. Despite the loss in revenue, with the pandemic hitting patient inflows, Apollo Hospitals has done well to report an operating profit that was significantly ahead of the Street’s expectations. The stock is 21% above its pre-covid highs seen in February.

While group revenues were down about 3% year-on-year (YoY), hospital segment has been showing signs of recovery. Occupancy levels were about 56% during July-September, up from 31% in Q1. Some of this was led by covid-19 patients, contributing about 30% to total revenue, supporting operating performance. The non-covid-19 segment has also gained ground.

Note that new hospitals are showing signs of revival, with revenue growth inching up 3% y-o-y. Mature hospitals showed a 24% y-o-y decline in revenue, though. Apollo’s retail health division revenues also fell compared to the year-ago period, but this segment also reported operational improvement.

Apollo’s cost-saving efforts are encouraging, and for high fixed-cost operating businesses, it helps sustain operating leverage. In fact, it has played out quite well with operating profits coming in much ahead of the Street’s estimates. Adjusting operating profits came in at about ₹230 crore, while the Street was expecting it to be in the region of about ₹130 crore. The rebound in operations compared to the operating is another factor that investors would be watchful off in the coming quarters.

To be sure, patient inflow is only just coming back to the hospitals, so it will be a while before Apollo Hospitals returns to pre-covid level occupancy. But investors are hopeful that occupancy could go up to about 75% of pre-covid levels by the fourth quarter FY20.

Apollo Hospitals' demerger of its front-end pharmacy business in September has driven down net debt by about ₹450 crore. Operating profits for this division grew 22% y-o-y. In addition, Apollo announced it will be buying 50% balance stake in Gleneagles Hospital for ₹410 crore.

However, the stock’s recent jump is quite sharp and makes valuations look a tad rich on its FY22 earnings at about 53 times earnings, as per Reuters consensus.

