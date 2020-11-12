Apollo Hospitals stock up, reflects better Q2 performance

Apollo’s cost-saving efforts are encouraging, and for high fixed-cost operating businesses, it helps sustain operating leverage. In fact, it has played out quite well with operating profits coming in much ahead of the Street’s estimates. Adjusting operating profits came in at about ₹230 crore, while the Street was expecting it to be in the region of about ₹130 crore. The rebound in operations compared to the operating is another factor that investors would be watchful off in the coming quarters.