Can Apollo Hospitals’ stock sustain its upward momentum without triggers?

Nomura analysts expect the expansion to be a near-term drag on the Ebitda margin. However, they believe the Ebitda margin will continue to expand in FY25, but the measure is expected to dip by 80 basis points (bps) in FY26 to 23.5% even as all other parameters, such as Arpob and Ebitda are showing an upward curve. Arpob is projected to rise to ₹58,474 in FY26 from ₹55,400 in FY25, whereas Ebitda could move up to ₹2,989 crore from ₹2,747 crore. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.