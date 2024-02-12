Markets
Apollo Tyres: At the mercy of margin amid muted demand
Summary
- If the demand weakness continues, risk of price cuts by the industry will increase, which would weigh on Apollo Tyres' margins, analysts say
Apollo Tyres Ltd managed to sail through the December quarter (Q3FY24), but bleak demand prospects led investors to book profit in its shares. The stock slipped about 5% on Friday – a swift fall from the 52-week high of ₹557.90 seen the previous day.
