Apollo Tyres has to cover a lot of ground to reverse under-performance
Summary
- Apollo Tyres' valuation is relatively cheaper than some of its peers but hardly appealing.
Apollo Tyres Ltd.'s ride in CY24 so far has been tough. Its stock is up a mere 6%, significantly behind the Nifty Auto Index’s 26% returns. The company's poor September quarter (Q2FY25) results indicate this wide gap is unlikely to be bridged soon. The company struggled with weak margins and muted demand in Q2FY25, leading to a spate of earnings downgrades.