Gradual margin recovery to keep Apollo Tyres on tough terrain
Summary
- While margins are expected to recover from Q4 due to correction in domestic and international rubber prices and normalization of inventory costs, Apollo’s margin performance could remain below Street expectations.
Apollo Tyres Ltd is grappling with acute margin pressure amid weak demand. Elevated raw material expenses and higher-cost inventory hurt the December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings. Raw material cost rose 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 2% sequentially in Q3 to ₹175 per kilogramme. Thus, the consolidated Ebitda margin fell 465 basis points y-o-y to 13.7%, missing consensus estimates.