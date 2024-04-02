Apollo Tyres faces twin speedbumps of rising costs, weak demand

With the softening of raw-material prices, Apollo’s performance improved in FY23 and continued to do so in 9MFY24, with net profit jumping 122% and 111% and revenue growing 18% and 4%, respectively. Apollo’s revenue in 9MFY24 was ₹19,119 crore and its Ebitda margin was almost 18%. Note that the margin expansion was due not just to softening raw-material prices but the changing customer mix as well.