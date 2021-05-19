Apollo Tyres’ focus on debt reduction is reassuring for investors

In a post-earnings call, the management highlighted that the company generated free cash flow of ₹700 crore in FY21. That along with ₹1,700 crore of new equity was used to pare debt. Net debt at the end of FY21 fell to ₹4,100 crore from ₹6,000 crore in FY20. Consequently, the net debt/Ebitda improved from little over 3 times in FY20 to 1.5 times in FY21. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.