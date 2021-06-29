Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Apollo Tyres' FY26 revenue target of $5 billion ambitious, execution key

Apollo Tyres' FY26 revenue target of $5 billion ambitious, execution key

Premium
The company has said it will continue to raise prices to pass on the impact of higher commodity prices and is not seeing any fatigue in the market at this point. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • The management has said it will continue to increase prices to pass on the impact of higher commodity prices and is not seeing any fatigue in the market at this point

The management of Apollo Tyres Ltd outlined its business strategy and outlook at its recently held annual corporate day. The tyre maker is targeting an array of financial milestones by fiscal 2026.

The management of Apollo Tyres Ltd outlined its business strategy and outlook at its recently held annual corporate day. The tyre maker is targeting an array of financial milestones by fiscal 2026.

Under 'Vision FY2026', the company aims to achieve consolidated revenue of $5 billion, Ebitda of more than 15%, ROCE of 12-15% on a pre-tax basis, and net debt/Ebitda less than 2 times. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. ROCE is stands for return on capital employed.

Under 'Vision FY2026', the company aims to achieve consolidated revenue of $5 billion, Ebitda of more than 15%, ROCE of 12-15% on a pre-tax basis, and net debt/Ebitda less than 2 times. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. ROCE is stands for return on capital employed.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The management said it intends to achieve revenue growth by consolidating its position in the domestic market, increasing exports, expanding product portfolio for Europe and penetrating deeper into AMEA and US markets. It expects around 20% of India revenue, currently at 10%, to come from exports by FY26.

According to analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, the company’s focus on profitable growth is a positive. Also, its limited capex requirement until FY26 and and only one more round of capex in India, seen around 75% lower than the previous greenfield plant are other catalysts for improving ROCEs, they said in a report.

"Furthermore, the company’s focus on utilising its plants in low-cost regions, such as India (target export mix of 20%, from 10% currently) and Hungary, and R&D initiatives to lower commodity costs will likely help improve margins sustainably," added the report.

Sharing a similar view analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Ltd said that they remain positive on the company, but its revenue target, which implies at 16% CAGR, is a bit ambitious. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. "We will keenly monitor its execution before incorporating the same in our estimates," said the Nirmal Bang report.

Meanwhile, the management said it will continue to increase prices to pass on the impact of higher commodity prices and is not seeing any fatigue in the market at this point.

Shares of the company were trading at flat at Rs229 on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Tuesday.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What you should know about your life insurance nominee

Premium

Govt is weighing Maldives-style tourism proposal for Lakshadweep

Premium

Covid may be more damaging to the brain than we thought

Premium

Vaccine optimism is lifting markets, but consumption re ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!