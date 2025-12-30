Apollo Tyres Ltd is navigating a rocky patch. Its India business remains on relatively firm ground, supported by a demand boost following cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates and a recovery in exports, while Europe continues to be a drag amid persistently weak demand.
Apollo Tyres’ margin upside looks capped, to weigh on stock
SummaryIndia demand remains resilient on lower GST rates and improving exports, but weak Europe volumes and sponsorship costs are clouding the near-term margin outlook.
