Apollo Tyres’ investors seek solace in robust demand outlook amid cost pressures

In the backdrop of the company’s ongoing battle with cost inflation, the management’s commentary on robust demand outlook is comforting. Its gross margin declined 160 basis points sequentially in Q2FY22 to 32.6% impacted by higher-than-estimated cost inflation. So, the company is taking measures to contain margin erosion via price hikes. In Q2FY22, raw material cost inflation stood at 5% sequentially and a smaller inflation is expected in 3QFY22, the management said. Apollo Tyres took a price increase of 3–7% in 2QFY22 and another 3–5% over October–November. Investors would reckon that the company had raised prices by around 3–4% in 1QFY22. According to the management, it would need another 3–5% price hike to offset the impact of cost inflation and it is confident of passing it on gradually.