Apollo Tyres' margin outlook improves on price hikes, cost curbs

For Apollo Tyres Ltd , robust export sales volumes saved the day. In Q1FY22, the company attained the highest quarterly exports ever, as there was a ramp-up in exports to the European Union.

As a result, the company's consolidated revenue at ₹4,580 beat analysts' estimates. In a post-earnings conference call, the company's management said that exports to other geographies are also being ramped up. It is looking to increase its export contribution from 10% at present to 15% of sales.

Further, healthy demand momentum has been witnessed across key segments/key channels, except the T&B OEM since June 21. Analysts say, going ahead, the ongoing recovery in domestic and European markets is likely to keep its demand outlook robust.

However, Q1 Ebitda stood at ₹570 crore, slightly missing estimates, owing to the delayed pass-through of commodity inflation. But with price hikes and sustained cost-cutting efforts, a relief for investors in the stock could come from easing pressure on operating margins.

In Q1FY22, its consolidated Ebitda margin at 12.4% declined 110 basis points, largely due to higher-than-expected raw material inflation. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On a standalone basis, Ebitda margin was hit by commodity cost headwinds as gross margins fell more than 400bps annually and sequentially. However, it was partially offset by robust margin performance in the European operations, which was led by a better sales mix and successful execution of Dutch plant specialization.

The company has partially absorbed this commodity cost inflation with nearly 3-4% price hike in 1HFY22 and has announced a further price hike of 3-4% in 2QFY22. The management said that commodity cost pressure is expected to increase further by around 5% in 2QFY22. However, analysts see this pressure easing.

"We expect the raw material cost pressures to peak out in 2QFY22 on the back of the announced price increases and moderation in rubber prices going forward (global rubber prices have started to decline)," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report.

"Further, improved profitability in Europe (better mix and Dutch plant specialization) will likely support margins. Its decision to shift capacities from the Dutch plant to Hungary (low-cost operation) and India has started reflecting favorably on the profitability of European operations and higher exports from India, which will support faster ramp-up of the Andhra (AP) plant," added the Nirmal Bang report.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said, the company's consolidated Ebitda margin was around 11-12% in FY18-20 and expanded to 16% in FY21. "Over FY22-24E, we expect margin to be 14-15%, above the company’s 5-year and 10-year averages. These margin levels are supported by better scale and cost savings. Helped by the reduction of 528 employees in Europe, a notable cost saving of EUR30 million is expected in FY22E," added the Emkay report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.