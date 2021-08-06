Apollo Tyres' margin outlook improves on price hikes, cost curbs

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said, the company's consolidated Ebitda margin was around 11-12% in FY18-20 and expanded to 16% in FY21. "Over FY22-24E, we expect margin to be 14-15%, above the company’s 5-year and 10-year averages. These margin levels are supported by better scale and cost savings. Helped by the reduction of 528 employees in Europe, a notable cost saving of EUR30 million is expected in FY22E," added the Emkay report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}