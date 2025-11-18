Apollo Tyres' margin is in good stead but competitive pressures are closing in
Summary
While Apollo Tyres' Q2 profitibality improved, commercial vehicles replacement demand recovery remains slow, while trouble is brewing in the competitive landscape
Apollo Tyres Ltd saw a higher-than-anticipated improvement in profitability in the September quarter (Q2FY26), buoyed by easing raw material costs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story