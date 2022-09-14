Apollo Tyres return ratios may inch up as margin improves; demand recovery vital

While demand from original equipment manufacturers has improved across categories, replacement demand has been a mixed bag. “Replacement demand is holding-up well for the passenger car radial and two-wheeler segment. However, replacement demand is relatively weak for truck and bus (T&B) and tractors," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 13 September. T&B demand is expected to pick-up Q3 onwards as the noise around inflation tapers off, they added.