Apollo Tyres September quarter results take stock to a new high

Further, with raw material prices tapering off, there is some respite. The company has raised prices to battle cost inflation and this is expected to aid margin performance in the days to come. In fact, optimism on this front has augured well for tyre stocks in general and Apollo hasn’t been immune to this trend. So far this calendar year, shares of Apollo Tyres are up 36%, comfortably beating the broader Nifty 500 index, which has risen at a slower rate of 4%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}