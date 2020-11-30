Apollo Tyres stock back to Jan highs with renewed focus on capital efficiency

The Apollo Tyres Ltd stock is on a roll. Rallying more than 5% on Friday, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs185 on the NSE. Stellar September quarter earnings and management’s renewed focus on improving capital efficiency are driving this sharp up move. Following the announcement of its September quarter earnings on 4 November, the stock has gained nearly 30%.

“Apollo’s management has acknowledged that its aggressive capex has weighed on the capital efficiency matrix and they are willing to fix it. The management has now shifted its focus to sweating of assets along with deleveraging. So, that assurance has boosted sentiment. But it remains to be seen how quickly they deliver. Another key monitorable is the restructuring of Apollo’s Netherland operations, which has been a pain point due to high employee cost," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

The management told analysts that Apollo’s capex intensity would reduce going forward and free cash flow would be used to pare debt. Apollo’s net debt at the end of September quarter stood at ₹4600crore. Also, the management aims to return to double digit return ratios in the next few years.

Further, the management said, its Dutch specialisation programme would entail manpower reduction of 500 employees by the end of the year. The benefits of this move, which are estimated to be around 40 million euros per annum, would accrue from FY22 onwards, the management said. Note that European operations contribute around 30-35% to Apollo’s overall revenues.

Meanwhile, analysts are not worried about Apollo’s volume growth. They say, high frequency data on automobile sales, especially passenger vehicles, points to an improvement. Also, channel checks show commercial vehicles and OEM segments have also started to recover, which is a positive. OEM stands for original equipment manufacturer. Apollo’s Indian business saw double-digit growth in the replacement segment and sequential improvement in the OEM channel.

The management said, in India its TBR and PCR segment volumes were the highest ever in September 2020, with strong growth momentum continuing into October. TBR is short for truck and bus radial. PCR stands for passenger car radial.

But investors should note that not just Apollo, the management of other tyre makers are equally confident of clocking better volumes growth. Little wonder that peers Balkrishna Industries Ltd and MRF Ltd have also swung to fresh 52-week highs recently.

While tyre stocks have staged a faster-than-anticipated recovery, a key downside risk from rising input costs looms. Channel checks show that currently, the price of natural rubber has risen by 30% to ₹155/kilogram from ₹120/kilogram in the September quarter.

Similarly, the cost of black carbon has increased by 10% to Rs65/kilogram in the same time span. Analysts caution that operating margins for the entire sector have peaked and investors should brace for margin compression from hereon.

