Apollo Tyres’ shares are down 25% so far in 2026, touching a new 52-week low of ₹374 on Monday. This sell-off stands in stark contrast to its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, showing better-than-expected profitability. Consolidated revenues increased 14% year-on-year to ₹7,336 crore, while Ebitda grew faster by 27.6% to ₹1,069 crore, with margin expanding 153 basis points (bps) aided by healthy margins across APMEA and Europe.
Why Apollo Tyres’ strong quarter may not mark a turning point
SummaryThe management indicated that input costs could rise in the high-teens in Q1FY27, driven primarily by elevated natural rubber prices. Further, new vehicle purchases would be impacted if fuel/commodity costs continue their inflationary trajectory.
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