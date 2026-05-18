Why Apollo Tyres’ strong quarter may not mark a turning point

Apollo Tyres’ shares are down 25% so far in 2026, touching a new 52-week low of ₹374 on Monday. This sell-off stands in stark contrast to its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, showing better-than-expected profitability. Consolidated revenues increased 14% year-on-year to ₹7,336 crore, while Ebitda grew faster by 27.6% to ₹1,069 crore, with margin expanding 153 basis points (bps) aided by healthy margins across APMEA and Europe.