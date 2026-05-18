Why Apollo Tyres’ strong quarter may not mark a turning point

Apollo Tyres’ shares are down 25% so far in 2026, touching a new 52-week low of ₹374 on Monday. This sell-off stands in stark contrast to its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, showing better-than-expected profitability. Consolidated revenues increased 14% year-on-year to ₹7,336 crore, while Ebitda grew faster by 27.6% to ₹1,069 crore, with margin expanding 153 basis points (bps) aided by healthy margins across APMEA and Europe.
Apollo Tyres’ shares are down 25% so far in 2026, touching a new 52-week low of ₹374 on Monday. This sell-off stands in stark contrast to its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, showing better-than-expected profitability. Consolidated revenues increased 14% year-on-year to ₹7,336 crore, while Ebitda grew faster by 27.6% to ₹1,069 crore, with margin expanding 153 basis points (bps) aided by healthy margins across APMEA and Europe.
The India business (63% of FY26 consolidated revenue) remained Apollo’s key growth driver, with management indicating over 20% growth in TBR (truck and bus radial) replacement and OEM volumes. While PCR (passenger car radial) tyres replacement growth was over 20%, OEM volumes were up in single-digit.
The India business (63% of FY26 consolidated revenue) remained Apollo’s key growth driver, with management indicating over 20% growth in TBR (truck and bus radial) replacement and OEM volumes. While PCR (passenger car radial) tyres replacement growth was over 20%, OEM volumes were up in single-digit.
In the earnings call, CFO Gaurav Kumar said demand trends remain strong across categories and channels, even in Q1FY27. Part of this momentum is attributed to premiumization initiatives and increased brand visibility through BCCI sponsorship. Thus, advertising spends rose to about 4% of revenues in Q4FY26 versus the normalized level of about 2%.
Conversely, export volumes grew by mid-single-digit due to supply constraints from India and weaker demand in the US market.
The management indicated that input costs could rise in the high-teens in Q1FY27, driven primarily by elevated natural rubber prices. Further, new vehicle purchases would be impacted if fuel/commodity costs continue their inflationary trajectory.
Given the commodity headwinds, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has factored in a 250-bps Ebitda margin contraction in FY27 in the India business, which it expects to recover gradually in FY28. To fight rising costs, Apollo has implemented price hikes of 6-8% and forecasts further increases. The management expects Ebitda margin to recover to historical levels of about 16% in the medium-term.
Meanwhile, Europe volumes grew in the low single-digit last quarter, and revenue fell by 3.3% year-on-year. The ongoing closure of the Enschede plant in the Netherlands may also keep investors cautious in the near-term, although Apollo expects restructuring benefits to start reflecting from H2FY27 onward.
On the brighter side, net debt dropped to about Rs1,600 crore in FY26 from Rs2,500 crore a year earlier, and net-debt-to-Ebitda improved to 0.4x from 0.7x. Apollo intends to proceed with its capex plan with more focus on domestic expansion. But Nomura Research cautions that significant capex of Rs3,500 crore/Rs3,000 crore for FY27/28 could impact free-cash-flow generation in FY27/28. The stock’s sharp drop means valuations now seem reasonable at about 13 times FY27 earnings estimates, as per Bloomberg data. But margin woes may keep meaningful upsides at bay in the near future.