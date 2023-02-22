Apollo Hospitals’ online pharmacy, 24/7 business are weak spots
In the past one year, Apollo’s shares are down by nearly 3% despite the continued strong momentum in its healthcare services vertical.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd’s online pharmacy and 24/7 business continues to incur losses and is a drag on the overall profitability. This has been one factor that has weighed on the stock’s performance. In the past one year, Apollo’s shares are down by nearly 3% despite the continued strong momentum in its healthcare services vertical.
