Apollo  Hospitals’ online  pharmacy,  24/7 business  are weak spots

It is encouraging that Apollo 24/7 business continues to see increased traction with the gross merchandise value up by 85% sequentially in the December quarter (Q3FY23) to ₹543 crore. The 24/7 business is housed under Apollo HealthCo, which also includes offline and online pharmacy distribution. The offline pharmacy business is making profits but that is not enough to offset the losses in online and 24/7 business given the rise in the latter’s operating expenses.

